Recap: Bruins’ win streak at 10 with 4-2 win over Rangers

The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Rangers, 4-2, this afternoon at the TD Garden to sweep their season series against them.

The B’s extended their win streak to 10 games and sit on top of the standings with 103 points. Wild.

The Bruins keep finding ways to win, despite a slow start and being outshot, 26 to 24.

There was a lot to like in the win too — Charlie Coyle had a goal and assist. Tyler Bertuzzi registered a point in his debut AND Tomas Nosek added a big shorthanded goal.

Linus Ullmark made 22 saves in the win.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 18:07 of the first period.

Trent Frederic found Bertuzzi behind the net. Bertuzzi quickly passed to Coyle out front where he put a quick shot past Igor Shesterkin’s stick. 1-0 Bruins.

Bert, did you know CC's from Weymouth? pic.twitter.com/XB8Bz5cMj5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 4, 2023

Second period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead 30 seconds into the second period with a shorthanded goal.

Coyle passed to Nosek skating towards the slot. Out front, Nosek shifted to his backhand to slide an in-close shot past Shesterkin’s left skate. 2-0 Bruins.

The Rangers bounced back at 7:03 of the second period on the power play.

Jacob Trouba’s shot from the point deflected off Alexis Lafreniere and into the net. 2-1 game.

YESSIR, IT'S A LAF GOAL. pic.twitter.com/vB6vWcbtXD — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 4, 2023

Third period:

The Bruins regained their two-goal lead at 12:56 of the third period.

Brad Marchand circled behind the net to find Patrice Bergeron inside the right-wing circle, close to the inner hash marks, where he put a wrist shot top-shelf over Shesterkin’s blocker. 3-1 Bruins.

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 16:40 of the third period.

Charlie McAvoy slid the puck over to David Pastrnak in his office for a one-timer past Shesterkin. 4-1 Bruins.

Had some zip on that ziti. pic.twitter.com/8P6q3753p4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 4, 2023

The Rangers answered back at 18:34 of the third period.

From behind the net, Niko Mikkola passed the puck over to Lafreniere who skated with it to the outside hash marks of the right-wing circle where he threw a shot at Ullmark that beat his glove. Final score: 4-2 Bruins.

Alexis Lafreniere rips one off the defender and into the net for his second goal of the game, Rangers within 2!#NYR pic.twitter.com/fxrkhqwOKe — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 4, 2023

Game notes: