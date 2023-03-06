Morning Skate: Off

Welcome to a new week, folks! Hopefully you had yourself a good weekend.

The Bruins played once this weekend, a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers in Saturday’s matinée.

They now find themselves in the midst of their most restful stretch of the rest of the regular season: four full days before the Edmonton McDavids come to town on Thursday night.

The rest of the March schedule is, frankly, pretty brutal.

Starting with the Edmonton game, the B’s will play at least every other day until a brief rest period from April 3-5 (time to exhale).

In addition, this coming weekend marks the beginning of an end-of-season stretch that will see the Bruins play back-to-back games every single weekend.

Yes, every weekend.

The B’s will play:

Vs. Detroit and at Detroit March 11 & 12

At Minnesota and at Buffalo March 18 & 19

Vs. Tampa and at Carolina March 25 & 26

At Pittsburgh and at St. Louis April 1 & 2

Vs. New Jersey and at Philadelphia April 8 & 9

As of Sunday night, the Bruins are 13 points ahead of Carolina for the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference.

If they can maintain that gap for another week or so, it might be time to start resting as many players as possible, particularly the workhorses, during those back-to-backs.

I guess we’re going to be seeing a lot of each other for the next month!

Anyways, that’s enough scheduling talk for now — what’s on tap for today?