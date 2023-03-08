Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: March 8

We have reached our end game. All but one college team is done for the year while the Pride are on their final weekend of the regular season.

Boston Pride (18-3-1) Standings: 1st (3 Points Ahead)

Last Week: W 5-4 OT (SOW 2-0) v Minnesota Whitecaps (3/3), W 5-1 v Minnesota Whitecaps (3/4)

Next Week: @ Toronto Six (3/11, 3/12)

After throwing away a two goal lead in the last minute of play in the first game the Pride recovered with a shootout win and then the next day blew Minnesota out. This weekend is the final weekend of the regular season as they travel to Toronto to decide the regular season champion. Heading into the series Boston holds a three point lead meaning two points should be enough to win the title and the top seed as every point that Boston wins is a point Toronto loses.

Boston College (20-15-1,16-11-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR (-) HEA: 4th (25 Points Behind)

Last week: L 0-3 @ Northeastern (3/1)

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

The Eagles were the 26th team eliminated from contention this year. A semifinal clash with Northeastern once again proved to be fatal, as BC fell for the fifth time this season to NU, four of the five were shutouts.

Boston University (11-20-3, 9-15-3-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (39 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated* (7th)

Harvard University (7-21-3, 6-13-3 ECAC, 4-4-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 8th (35 Points Behind) Ivy: 3rd (5.5 Games Behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated* (8th)

Northeastern University (33-2-1, 24-2-1-2 HEA) SBN Poll: T-4 (-) HEA: 1st (CLINCHED-16 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 3-0 v Boston College (3/1), W 4-1 v Providence (3/4)

Coming Week: @ Yale (3/11)

The Huskies won an unprecedented sixth straight Hockey East Title. They did so after spotting the Friars an early goal off of a deflection, but would score four unanswered to cruise to another trophy. They were rewarded with the 5th seed nationally and a trip to New Haven on Saturday. It is now win or go home for all the remaining teams.

