The Boston Bruins can YET AGAIN make history tonight when they face the Washington Capitals at the TD Garden.

The Bruins are one point away from the NHL record for most points in a regular season, currently held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

The Capitals are pretty injured and even if the Bruins sit some guys tonight, they still could add another record to the accolades already achieved this year. Why not right?

Discuss!