The Bruins' first-round opponent will come down to Game 82

We've known for quite some time now that the Bruins would be in the playoffs once the postseason rolls around, but their first-round opponent has remained unclear.

Now, we know that we'll have to wait until the regular season's final day to know who the Bruins will be hosting in Game 1 at TD Garden on Monday night.

We do know, however, that it'll be one of two teams: the Florida Panthers or the New York Islanders.

The Panthers clinched a spot earlier this week by virtue of Pittsburgh's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Islanders punched their ticket Wednesday night with a win over Montreal.

(The Penguins do still have one game left, but the best they could do is tie the Panthers in points, and the Panthers own the tiebreaker.)

The Islanders are done, but the Panthers will host the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night in their regular season finale.

If the Panthers win that game, they'd finish in the first wild card spot and the Bruins will play the Islanders in Round 1.

If the Panthers lose in any fashion, they'll finish in the second wild card spot and will be the Bruins' first-round opponent.

(A shootout or OT loss would leave the Isles and Panthers tied in both points and regulation wins, but the Isles would move ahead based on regulation plus OT wins).

So: a win for the Panthers and they avoid the Bruins; a loss for the Panthers and they get the Bruins.

Carolina has plenty to play for too: they lead New Jersey by just one point for first in the Metro, with Jersey also playing Thursday night.

A Carolina regulation loss coupled with either a Jersey win or OT/shootout loss would see the Canes drop into second and a date with the New York Rangers; if the Canes earn a point, the Devils would have to win their game to leapfrog Carolina.

Carolina controls their own fate, as any kind of win Thursday clinches first in the Metro.

New Jersey is playing the Capitals in DC Thursday night.

To sum it up: there's still plenty of intrigue, drama, chaos, etc.

The Bruins' opponent will be one of two teams, but we'll need to wait a bit longer to know which one.