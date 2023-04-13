Morning Skate: Finale

Welcome to Game 82, folks!

The Bruins will play the Canadiens in Montreal tonight, with puck drop scheduled for 7 PM.

The game will be broadcast on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Apologies for not having a full preview for you, but I've got two under-the-weather kids over here so Content Time© is limited.

We will have a Public Skate up as usual.

Plus, it's the end of the regular season. Build on some good habits, but don't get hurt...all that jazz.

The Bruins recalled goalie Brandon Bussi from Providence yesterday, tagging it as an emergency recall.

It remains unclear at this point whether or not he'll actually start, but Linus Ullmark will remain out as a precaution, so he'll at least be on the bench.

David Krejci, Nick Foligno, and Derek Forbort remain out as well, while Tomad Nosek is also questionable.

Other than that, there hasn't (as of Wednesday night) been an avalanche of recalls, so the B's appear set to play a mostly normal lineup.

Along with this game, many eyes will be trained on tonight's Panthers-Hurricanes contest, as it'll determine who the Bruins play in Round 1.

What else is on tap for today?