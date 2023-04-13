Bruins to face Panthers in Round 1 of Playoffs

With Carolina’s victory over Florida on Thursday evening, it was firmed up that the Boston Bruins will face the Florida Panthers in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston beat Florida 5-3 on October 17th in the Cats’ only visit to TD Garden this season, while the Panthers beat the Bruins on their home ice twice, 5-2 on November 23rd and 4-3 in overtime on January 28th.

Matthew Tkachuk is far and away their best player, notching a 40-68-108 line this season, an unreal debut year with the Panthers after his massive trade away from Calgary. There’s a gulf between him and the next highest point-getter in Aleksander Barkov (22-55-77), but they’re still somewhat well-balanced on offense.

Their goaltending has been a little bit of a jumble as Sergei Bobrovsky got sick at the end of March and Alex Lyon has become red-hot since assuming the crease. Bob is healthy but what does Paul Maurice do?

We will have a larger series preview and all the coverage you’re looking for! It’s playoff time!