Matthew Poitras signs ATO with Providence

After a big season in the Ontario Hockey League, Matthew Poitras is joining the Providence Bruins.

The P-Bruins announced this morning that they’ve signed the 19-year-old forward to an amateur tryout agreement, allowing him to join the club for the remainder of their season.

The Bruins drafted Poitras in the second round last year (54th overall) — and it’s a pick that looks like it’ll pay dividends.

After recording 50 points in the season prior to the draft, Poitras exploded for 95 points last season, leading the Guelph Storm in scoring.

He recorded 16 goals and 79 (!) assists in 63 games, adding 2G-4A-6PTS totals in 6 playoff games.

The P-Bruins are playing in Springfield tonight then playing at home both days this weekend, Saturday vs. Bridgeport and Sunday vs. Springfield.

Sunday’s game is the regular season finale, with the playoffs set to begin shortly thereafter, so Poitras should get a chance to see some game action sooner rather than later.

The P-B’s also announced that they’ve signed forward Joey Abate to a two-year contract extension.