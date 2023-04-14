NHL releases full Bruins-Panthers first round schedule

We already knew the date of Game 1 and could kind of puzzle out the rest, but the NHL went ahead and did us all a favor by releasing the full Bruins-Panthers playoff schedule this evening.

Mark your calendars:

Game 1: Panthers at Bruins: Monday, April 17 - 7:30 PM

Game 2: Panthers at Bruins: Wednesday, April 19 - 7:30 PM

Game 3: Bruins at Panthers: Friday, April 21 - 7:30 PM

Game 4: Bruins at Panthers: Sunday, April 23 - 3:30 PM

Game 5: Panthers at Bruins: Wednesday, April 26 - TBD

Game 6: Bruins at Panthers: Friday, April 28 - TBD

Game 7; Panthers at Bruins: Sunday, April 30 - TBD

What channels are the Bruins playoff games on?

Ah, the annual "wait, what channel?" guessing game is back.

Fortunately, if you're local to New England, all Round 1 games will be broadcast on NESN.

Nationally, you'll be able to catch the B's on ESPN (Games 1 & 2) and TNT (Games 3 & 4); national channels in the US are TBD beyond that.

In Canada, Games 1, 2, & 3 will be broadcast on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS. Game 4 will be on Sportsnet 1 and TVAS.

Games 5-7 are TBD in Canada too.

All games will be broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub.