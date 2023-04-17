The playoffs are here! It was a thrill to be joined by so many other hosts representing each division (props to Sky, who pulls double duty here and with the Kraken). As people who love hockey and are beyond excited for the next few months, this was an absolute blast to record, and I hope you listen as much as possible. Bruins fans, I’ll give the salient timecode of 38:22 to listen to our thoughts on the B’s-Panthers opening series.
Filed under:
2023 Stanley Cup Playoff Roundtable
Gather round and listen to a whole host of characters!
