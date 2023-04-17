 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Panthers Game 1

Let’s do this!!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The time has come!

The Boston Bruins open the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Florida Panthers tonight!

Discuss!

Loading comments...