Happy Sunday, folks! Hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy your weekend thus far.

No preview today because it’s just one of those weekends, but you know the drill by now.

Today’s game starts at 3:30 and will air on TNT here in the United States. You can also tune in on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Like the Bruins, the Blues played on the road yesterday too, losing 6-1 in Nashville.

Discuss.