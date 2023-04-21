 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Panthers, Game 3

Another one.

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
Florida Panthers Vs. Boston Bruins At TD Garden Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Why yes, that IS Benoit Pouliot trying to score a goal against Jose Theodore.

Isn’t the past crazy?

Anyways, the present is what matters at present, and at present, it’s Game 3.

Bruins! Panthers!

Discuss.

Loading comments...