Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Panthers, Game 3 Another one. By Dan.Ryan@bruinshockeynow Apr 21, 2023, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Panthers, Game 3 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Why yes, that IS Benoit Pouliot trying to score a goal against Jose Theodore. Isn’t the past crazy? Anyways, the present is what matters at present, and at present, it’s Game 3. Bruins! Panthers! Discuss. Loading comments...
Loading comments...