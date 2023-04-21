Bruins Game 3 lines: Embrace chaos

After the Game 2 debacle, most of us expected a shake-up of sorts when it came to the Game 3 lineup.

Jim Montgomery has delivered, at least based on the lines from the morning skate.

Before we get to that, the bigger news items:

Patrice Bergeron isn’t in Florida. He did, in fact, get injured in the Montreal game and is likely to be ready for Game 5.

Linus Ullmark didn’t skate this morning.

Now, on to the rest of the chaos!

Per the folks who are there, including the Boston Globe’s Matt Porter and The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, Montgomery has gone full blender:

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Trent Frederic

Taylor Hall - David Krejci - Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko - Tomas Nosek - Garnet Hathaway

These lines sure are something, eh? The only personnel change appears to be Lauko in for Nick Foligno, but there are plenty of other changes to discuss.

The second line seems strong, and I guess the idea behind the first line is to help Marchand benefit from the cycling/possession games of Coyle and Frederic.

The third line is a bit concerning due to Bertuzzi and Pastrnak already having trouble at even strength when Krejci was their center; I’m not sure Zacha makes that better.

I do like Lauko coming in, as while Nick Foligno wasn’t terrible, Lauko should bring a little more speed.

On defense, it would appear that Matt Grzelcyk is back, at Connor Clifton’s expense:

Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Dmitry Orlov

Many anticipated Grzelcyk drawing back in, but the question was more about whether it’d be for Clifton or Forbort; it appears Clifton may be the odd-man out.

Jeremy Swayman appears likely to start, with Brandon Bussi as his potential back-up, unless the Ullmark thing is just gamesmanship.

As always, these are subject to change — there’s a chance Montgomery was just trying things out in practice, but that seems unlikely.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so...discuss.