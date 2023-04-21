Recap: Bruins depth passes the test in 4-2 win vs. Panthers

This was going to be one heck of a test for the Boston Bruins. No Bergeron until Game 5 at the least, and with David Krejci getting scratched right after warmups, the B’s depth, and lineup shuffle would be tested against a Florida team who flattened them in Game 2. Whatever magic Jim Montgomery wove, he got his club re-focused on the basics and the fine details as the Bruins found themselves more and more throughout the game. Despite some drama in the final five minutes, the black and gold would prevail in Game 3.

First Period

The Bruins would strike first! Taylor Hall took a feed from Dmitry Orlov into the zone, used Brandon Montour as a screen and flicked one glove-side past Alex Lyon to give Boston a 1-0 lead just 2:26 in!

R1, Gm3: Taylor Hall fires the puck over the glove of Alex Lyon to net the first goal of the game and give the Bruins an early lead #FLAvsBOS #TimeToHunt #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/aLY1KbUG96 — nopClips (@nopClips) April 21, 2023

No more scoring the rest of the period, with lots of just back-and-forth missed entries, feeling out, and yes, a sloppy turnover or two from the Bruins.

Second Period

The Mayor of Weymouth doubled the lead! Charlie Coyle deflected a slick writer from Brad Marchand that took a wicked bounce over Alex Lyon to the back of the net. 2-0 Bruins!

R1, Gm3: Charlie Coyle deflects Brad Marchand's shot in front of the net to tally a goal, bringing the score to 2-0 in the 2nd period #FLAvsBOS #TimeToHunt #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/BPIZ4Bp6lM — nopClips (@nopClips) April 22, 2023

Nothing else in the net otherwise, but the Bruins outshot the Panthers 12-4 in the middle frame. It was clear they started to find their game and keep Florida frustrated.

Third Period

Pasta la vista, baby! Dmirty Orlov springs David Pastrnak through the blue line with a gorgeous pass, and Pasta doesn’t miss this one, he gives the Bruins a 3-0 lead!

R1, Gm3: David Pastrnak takes Dmitry Orlov's long-range pass and sends the puck into the net to score in the 3rd period #FLAvsBOS #TimeToHunt #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GoTGDUXm1f — nopClips (@nopClips) April 22, 2023

That would be the last straw for Alex Lyon this one, as Paul Maurice hooks him for Sergei Bobrovsky.

That would NOT be all for Boston’s goal scoring! Taylor Hall tossed a puck in front of the next to Nick Foligno, who goes forehand-backhand and nails one past Bobrovsky, increasing the B’s advantage to 4-0!

R1, Gm3: Nick Foligno takes Taylor Hall's feed and makes a backhand-shot from the crease to score, making it a 4-0 game in the 3rd #FLAvsBOS #TimeToHunt #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/pOqPLbxC7I — nopClips (@nopClips) April 22, 2023

Charlie McAvoy continued his physically imposing series by flattening Anton Lindell, sending the Bruins to a power play.

Charlie McAvoy with a huge open-ice hit on Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov tackles McAvoy: pic.twitter.com/d4AJViaI5A — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 22, 2023

Unfortunately, the Bruins would give up a short handed goal to Gustav Forsling as the power play was winding down, cutting the lead to 4-1.

R1, Gm3: Gustav Forsling takes Eetu Luostarinen's set up and fires it into the net to score a short-handed goal in the 3rd period #FLAvsBOS #TimeToHunt #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/o8KIlEUZFU — nopClips (@nopClips) April 22, 2023

The whistle is blown, but somehow the Panthers score a goal? Florida makes it 4-2 with just under four minutes remaining.

R1, Gm3: Sam Reinhart knocks the loose puck into the net and past Linus Ullmark, bringing the score to 4-2 in the 3rd #FLAvsBOS #TimeToHunt #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/LedGYtRZtI — nopClips (@nopClips) April 22, 2023

Despite that late-game drama, the Bruins WIN 4-2 and take a 2-1 series lead!

Game Notes

Charlie McAvoy led the team tonight with eight hits and has had an incredible series on the physical front, bringing his body crunching total to 20 series-wide. He also continues to eat ice time, leading the team with 25:21 TOI tonight.

Dmitry Orlov tallied two assists, joining Glenn Wesley as the only Bruins’ d-men to score points in their first three postseason games in Boston uniforms.

Dmitry Orlov assisted on Taylor Hall's opening goal and has now recorded a point in each of the @NHLBruins' first three games in their First Round series. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/OCnFSL7GtX pic.twitter.com/VvTP0dggV3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2023

The Bruins’ face-off percentage suffered without their two best men in the dot, going at a 39% success rate.

Couple that with a power play that went 0-for-4, every Boston goal was scored at even strength.

The B’s penalty kill continues to shine, going 2-for-2 on the evening. Both penalty-wise and turnover-wise, the Bruins looked much more disciplined than in Game 2.

Game 4 is a mid-afternoon matinee, with a puck drop slated for 3:30 pm EDT on Sunday. We’ll be here!

