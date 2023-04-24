Morning Skate: Statement

Not a bad weekend, eh folks?

The Bruins went two-for-two on the weekend, winning Game 3 on Friday night and Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

If you’re a full Boston sports person, yesterday was strong across the board — W,W,W for the Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics.

The Bruins played a solid all-around game yesterday, mixing timely saves with a relentless offense that refused to give Florida space to even the score after going ahead early.

One positive from the game was the fact that the B’s scored in all kinds of different ways: greasy net-front goals, perfect deflections, displays of sublime skill...you name it, they had it.

The Bruins’ workmanlike efficiency has clearly gotten under Florida’s skin too, with Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers trying just about anything to goad the Bruins into getting off their game.

It didn’t work, but it did give us Linus Ullmark attempting to drop the gloves with Tkachuk, so there’s that.

The B’s now have two full days off before Game 5 on Wednesday night, time for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to continue their recoveries.

Here’s to hoping that one (or both) are ready Wednesday.

Today’s discussion topic

Has any one player particularly impressed you in these four playoff games thus far?

Many of you have commented on Tyler Bertuzzi’s performance.

Taylor Hall has stood out, too.

And I’ve enjoyed watching Charlie McAvoy make his presence known in all three zones, particularly yesterday.