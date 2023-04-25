Morning Skate: Reinforcements

Welcome to Tuesday, folks — a day off for the B’s, who will return to the ice for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Celtics have a home playoff game tomorrow night, pushing the B’s-Panthers game back a day. You’re certainly not going to complain about an extra day’s rest during the playoffs.

(Though playing right after another Celtics game likely means the ice won’t be great again.)

For the Bruins, an extra day’s rest means a chance at getting closer to the returns of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

For now, one seems far more likely than the other.

GM Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Monday, an off day for the B’s, and revealed that:

Patrice Bergeron is expected to be a full participant in practice tomorrow and is day-to-day.

David Krejci had some further testing done on Monday and isn’t likely to be available tomorrow.

Based on the comments about Krejci, I can’t help but wonder if what’s ailing him may be more significant than a couple more games, but I guess we’ll see.

What’s on tap for today?