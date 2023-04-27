Morning Skate: Let off

Do we all feel a bit better after a good night’s sleep? No?

Worth a try.

Presented with a chance at closing out a series early for once, the Bruins showed solidarity with their Garden counterpart Celtics and fumbled spectacularly last night.

Briefly putting aside that disaster of a final play, it was disappointing (to put it mildly) to see the Bruins take so long to get going last night.

Chance to move on, coming off two good wins on the road, your captain is back, and...yeah. Flop.

The game was similar in some ways to Game 2 (with that Tyler Bertuzzi turnover on the first Florida goal in just about the same spot as another brutal Bruin giveaway in that game), in that the Bruins made life difficult on themselves.

We can point plenty of fingers on the game-losing chaos, but should it really have gotten to that point?

Gifted a too many men power play with less than five minutes left: nothing.

Clean breakaway just before time expires: nothing.

The weird part is that for the vast majority of the regular season, the Bruins didn’t beat themselves (aside from the occasional off night, which can be forgiven).

They’ve certainly picked quite a time to start shooting themselves in the foot.

Looking ahead, the league announced late last night that tomorrow night’s Game 6 will start at 7:30 PM and air on TNT in the States (in addition to NESN).

I feel like we already know what we’re going to talk about here, so you don’t need me to prompt you.