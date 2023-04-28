 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Panthers, Game 6

Live from Florida!

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
Boston Bruins Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

We’ve got Friday Night Hockey once again, folks!

The Bruins will be flying back to Boston tonight, but they’ll be hoping that the Panthers won’t be joining them.

Bruins! Panthers! Game 6!

Discuss.

Loading comments...