Morning Skate: 60

The Bruins had themselves a perfect weekend, with a pair of one-goal decisions: a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday and a 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis yesterday.

Yesterday’s game got a bit dicey, with the B’s letting a 3-0 lead slip away, but a win is a win, and that win was #60 on the season.

At some point, probably a few years from now, we’ll have the perspective to look back and see how ridiculous this regular season has been.

For now, we’ve all been so spoiled that every new achievement seems “ho hum.”

While the writing was on the wall for the Blues, yesterday’s B’s win officially eliminated St. Louis from playoff contention. What a shame.

Pittsburgh was up 3-0 on Philadelphia when I put this together, so the Penguins should leapfrog Florida back into WC2.

That’s going to be quite the race down the stretch, and while their odds are very slim, Buffalo could reinsert itself into proceedings with a regulation win on Tuesday, as they’ll play Florida.

In what seems like it must be a scheduling mistake after the recent gauntlet, the Bruins won’t play again until Thursday, so...we have some time on our hands.

What’s on tap for today?