Preview: Bruins look to reverse course against Panthers in all-or-nothing Game 7

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 6:30 PM

Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA

How to follow: NESN, TNT, CBC, TVAS, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Know your enemy

Matthew Tkachuk: 5G-5A-10PTS; Carter Verhaeghe: 1G-5A-6PTS; Brandon Montour: 3G-3A-6PTS

Sergei Bobrovsky: 2-1-0, .883 save percentage, 4.40 GAA

Game notes

Well friends, it all comes down to tonight. The Boston Bruins are set to face the Florida Panthers in a winner-takes-all Game 7 to move onto the second round.

It’s not the scenario the Bruins want to be in, after taking a 3-1 series lead and then dropping the last two games. This is now a one-game series with the Bruins’ season on the line.

There are a lot of questions looming ahead of puck drop and after yesterday’s media availability, at least one of those questions still remains. Head Coach Jim Montgomery still gave no answers – or indications – who will start in net. He said after Game 6 they thought of putting Jeremy Swayman in for the third period. We know that obviously didn’t happen. Linus Ullmark had a rough game to say the least. It would have been nice if Swayman started another game this series and not going into this game cold if he’s the one picked tonight.

Another question is if Matt Grzelcyk draws back into the lineup and replaces someone on the backend. Connor Clifton logged the least amount of time for the defense in Game 6 at 13:22 minutes. He was minus 3. But others didn’t help Ullmark with some poor coverage.

Overall, the Bruins really REALLY need to tighten up their defensive zone coverage all around – goalie, defense and offense. There are too many d-zone mistakes happening and breakdowns/poor coverage in the slot. The Bruins need to do a better job getting the puck out and breaking out of the zone tonight.

There are some positives heading into the game as to not be all doom and gloom for Game 7:

Brad Marchand registered four points last game, three on the power play. He’s now registered at least a point in every game this series.

Taylor Hall also is having some of the best stretch of hockey this year for himself. He has five goals against the Panthers – tied with Tkachuk for most goals this series.

The power play is hot right now and went three for four last game. It’s nine for 23 overall this series for 39.1%. While the power play is not going to be the deciding factor tonight, it’s going to be a huge advantage the more they are on during the 60 minutes.