Preview: Bruins face Maple Leafs in a best of Atlantic showdown

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, TVAS, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 46-21-10, 102PTS, 2nd in Atlantic Division
- Mitchell Marner: 76GP, 28G, 67A, 95PTS; William Nylander: 77GP, 37G, 45A, 82PTS; Auston Matthews: 70GP, 38G, 42A, 80PTS
- Joseph Woll: 4-1-0, 2.02 GAA, .932 save percentage; Ilya Samsonov: 25-10-4, 2.41 GAA, .915 save percentage; Matt Murray: 14-8-2, 3.01 GAA, .903 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, as the regular season is now down to five games left! We’re getting close!
- The B’s and Leafs have the best records in Atlantic Division. It could be interesting to see who might sit tonight out and how the pace of this game might go with both teams locked into their playoff positions.
- Regardless, it’s another opportunity to keep the power play trending in the right direction ahead of playoffs. The Bruins are 4 for 10 on the power play in their last three games.
- The Bruins are 2-1-0 against the Maple Leafs this season. Toronto beat the B’s in their first meeting, 2-1, on Nov. 5, 2022. The Bruins took the next two games – a 4-3 win on Jan. 14 and a 5-2 win on Feb. 1.
- Eight different Bruins have registered goals against the Leafs. A.J. Greer and Pavel Zacha each have two goals against them. For the Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews has sored three of his teams seven goals this season against the Bruins.
- Linus Ullmark started all three previous meetings against Toronto, averaging a .910 save percentage overall. His best save percentage on Toronto came in the last game on Feb. 1 at .943.
- The Maple Leafs last played on Tuesday when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2. Toronto is 3-1-1 in their last five games. Matthews has two goals and three assists in that timeframe while John Tavares has three goals and one assists.
- Injury update: Taylor Hall skated as a full participant in practice yesterday, as he’s getting closer to a return. He was skating with Charlie Coyle and Tyler Bertuzzi yesterday. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he’s likely ruled out for tonight however.
- Other news: The B’s reported David Krejci left yesterday’s practice early. It’s unclear if he’ll play tonight.
- See ya tonight!
