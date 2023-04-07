Morning Skate: Exhale

Happy Friday, folks! And Happy early Easter to those who will be observing this weekend.

A stomach-bugged David Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-1 OT win over Toronto last night, with Pastrnak carelessly giving the puck away right into the Leafs’ net.

When will he learn?

The best news from last night’s game is that Charlie McAvoy appears to be fine after his collision with Patrice Bergeron and then the boards.

He didn't return to the game, but Jim Montgomery essentially said that he was held out to play it safe, which...yeah. It’s that time of year.

As some of you have already been discussing in the recap, the Eastern Conference wild card race remained tight after last night’s results, with the Penguins, Islanders, and Panthers all clawing over two spots.

The Sabres are in the unenviable “we’re close, but not really close enough for it to be interesting” spot (though anything can happen).

Elsewhere, Seattle clinched a playoff spot for the first time in (brief) Kraken history and the Devils closed to within a point for the top spot in the Metro.

It’s going to be an interesting last few games!

What’s on tap for today?