Preview: Bruins face Devils with chance to tie NHL record

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 8:00 PM

Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA

How to follow: ABC, ESPN+, 98.5 The Sports Hub

SBN rival site: All About The Jersey

Know your enemy

50-21-8, 108PTS, 2nd in Metropolitan Division

Jack Hughes: 75GP, 42G, 53A, 95PTS; Nico Hischier: 78GP, 31G, 46A, 77PTS; Dougie Hamilton: 79GP, 21G, 52A, 73PTS

Vitek Vanecek: 32-11-4, 2.46 GAA, .910 save percentage; Mackenzie Blackwood: 10-5-2, 3.10 GAA, .895 save percentage

Game notes