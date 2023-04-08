Preview: Bruins face Devils with chance to tie NHL record

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 8:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: ABC, ESPN+, 98.5 The Sports Hub
SBN rival site: All About The Jersey
Know your enemy
- 50-21-8, 108PTS, 2nd in Metropolitan Division
- Jack Hughes: 75GP, 42G, 53A, 95PTS; Nico Hischier: 78GP, 31G, 46A, 77PTS; Dougie Hamilton: 79GP, 21G, 52A, 73PTS
- Vitek Vanecek: 32-11-4, 2.46 GAA, .910 save percentage; Mackenzie Blackwood: 10-5-2, 3.10 GAA, .895 save percentage
Game notes
- It’s a late one here on the East Coast as the Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils tonight at the TD Garden on national TV – 8 p.m. start!
- And for the fifth straight weekend, the Bruins have back-to-back games. The two games are also separated by less than 24 hours with tomorrow’s 6 p.m. start — what a way to end the regular season.
- The Bruins could tie the NHL record for most wins in a regular season tonight. The record stands at 62 games. David Pastrnak could also inch closer to another milestone as he’s three goals away from 300 in his career.
- The Bruins are 2-0-0 against the Devils this season – a 4-3 win on Dec. 23, 2022 and a 3-1 win on Dec. 28, 2022. In those games, Bergeron scored in each game. Pastrnak registered three points combined in the games. For New Jersey, Tomas Tatar has three points against the Bruins in those two games.
- While the Bruins playoff position seating is secured, the Devils are still battling it out in the Metropolitan division where one point separates them from the Carolina Hurricanes — who has a game in hand — for the No. 1 seed.
- The Devils are 4-1-1 in their last five games. They last played on Thursday, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets, 8-1. Jack Hughes had a four-point night with two goals and three assists as he extended his point streak to five games. He has two goals and seven assists in those games.
- With Jeremy Swayman in net on Thursday and the back-to-back this weekend, this game could likely go to Linus Ullmark. He’s faced the Devils in both meetings this season. In the meetings, he posted .925 and .968 save percentages.
- Injury updates: Per the Bruins, Charlie McAvoy and David Krejci are both day-to-day. Montgomery said Krejci isn’t likely to play this weekend. McAvoy’s status is dependent on how “he responds to treatment.”
- See ya tonight!
