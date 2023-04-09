Bruins set new wins record, Pastrnak hits 60 goals in win over Philadelphia

With their spot in the standings long secure and the regular season winding down, the Bruins really only had two more things to play for: the regular season wins record and regular season points record.

They crossed one of those off their list Sunday night, beating the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, for their record-breaking 63rd win of the 2022-2023 regular season.

We’ve all become a bit numb to the ridiculousness of this regular season at this point, but it feels worth emphasizing that the Bruins are 63-12-5 in 80 games.

63-12-5.

The B’s can set a new record for points in a regular season by getting two points from their final two games.

David Pastrnak ensured that Sunday’s win had an extra milestone as well - he scored his 58th, 59th, and 60th goals of the season.

Just saying “60th goal of the season” sounds ridiculous, but it’s all the more impressive when you consider that Pastrnak is just the second player in franchise history to hit the 60 goal mark.

(Phil Esposito hit and eclipsed 60 goals in four different seasons.)

It’s also very Pastrnak to have his 60th goal complete another hat trick.

As I said, it’s easy to be unfazed by another couple of major milestones, and yes, it will all be for naught if the B’s flame out spectacularly in the playoffs.

However, it’s worth taking a step back and appreciating how unbelievable this regular season really has been to this point.

We all hope the best is yet to come, but for a season that started off with “one last ride, let’s hope for the best” vibes, we’ve really been blessed by an incredible run.

Anyways, no full recap for Sunday night’s game — but the B’s will be back in action Tuesday night as they host the Washington Capitals in their last home game of the regular season.