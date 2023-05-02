Bruins Break-up Day: Swayman to use Game 7 loss as fuel for offseason

Jeremy Swayman, who made his first postseason appearance in Game 7, was visibly upset following the Boston Bruins’ loss to the Florida Panthers — and first-round playoff exit — on Sunday.

He entered the game cold, only having relieved Linus Ullmark for 3:11 minutes in Game 4.

Swayman made 27 saves in Game 7 and kept the team competitive in it despite defensive turnover after defensive turnover.

He told reporters in raw emotion that he felt he owed the guys one more save on Sunday.

Today, Swayman was more reflective of the opportunity he was given despite the obvious feeling of disappointment.

Swayman talked about the potential of the team and his relationship with Ullmark that made this season so special to him.

He said it still hasn’t set in that the season is over, but he’s ready to digest what happened and let it marinate these next couple of weeks and use it as fuel for next year.

Here are some sound bites from Swayman’s exit interview:

I asked Swayman where Ullmark and him have been so close all season if Ullmark said anything to him after Game 7 ended.

While he didn’t divulge what was said, he acknowledged it was a special moment and reflected of their relationship.

“Yea he did, some words I’ll never forget,” Swayman said. “That’s just the kind of person he is. We support each other through everything. Through the highest of highs and lowest of lows. To have someone there for you, you’ll never forget those kinds of things. He’s been there. I absolutely love that guy. It’s a special thing that we have.”

Swayman said the team still achieved so much, despite the disappointing ending. It was a unique year:

“(This was) one of the most fun years I had playing hockey,” Swayman said. “Right now it stings, but looking back on what we accomplished is something I’ll never forget.”

Swayman said he was excited to get into the series and will use the experience to improve on his game:

“I just wanted to make sure I was staying in the moment. I was going to make sure whenever my name was called I was going to do whatever I can to help the team win. When it did get called, I was excited for the opportunity. I’ll tell you what, it was a pretty special feeling being on that ice for Game 7 at home. I don’t want that losing feeling to ever happen again. I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure it doesn’t happen again. The experience I gained this year is going to travel with me the rest of my career.”

Swayman said contract talks will be left to his agent, but wants to return. He said he’s taking it “day-by-day” and it will be a “fun process”:

“Playing hockey, ideally in a Bruins sweater.”

His goals this offseason? Taking the positives out of the year and remembering exactly what happened in Game 7:

“The feelings I have right now, make sure I never feel them again.”

Swayman added he hasn’t checked his phone since the team was eliminated on Sunday.