Morning Skate: Lead

Happy Monday, folks! Welcome to a new work week, if you work a traditional 9-5.

If you don’t, well...it’s still Monday.

We’ve got Memorial Day Weekend coming up at the end of the week, the unofficial start of summer, so we’ve got that to look forward to.

Both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals feature 2-0 leads, one for the visitors and one for the hosts.

The Florida Panthers continue to just win hockey games in all kinds of dramatic fashions, beating the Hurricanes in OT (just one, this time) on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead home to Sunrise.

Vegas rallied late and won in OT (early again) on Sunday afternoon to hold serve at home and take a 2-0 lead down to Dallas.

I’m sure someone somewhere keeps track of such things, but I have to imagine this is the first time the first four games on the Conference Finals all went to OT.

For neutral observers, this third round has been a fantastic watch, even if it hasn’t been great for the heart rates of Vegas, Dallas, Carolina, or Florida fans.

Florida-Carolina Game 3 is tonight — maybe we’ll finally see a game end in regulation.

What’s on tap for today?