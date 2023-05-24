Morning Skate: Conundrum

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

After some great series in the earlier part of the playoffs, the NHL’s Conference Finals continue to be pretty uncompetitive.

(To be fair, it’s really only uncompetitive in terms of the games won, as the games themselves have been competitive, save for last night’s.)

Dallas got pasted on home ice last night after Jamie Benn snapped and cross-checked Mark Stone in the face.

Vegas leads that series, 3-0, and will be heading back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in franchise history.

In the other series, Florida leads Carolina, 3-0, and that one is only slightly less of a lock because Carolina remains good and doesn’t look like they’ve completely packed it in, like Dallas has.

Still, in all likelihood, we’re staring down quite a Stanley Cup Final for Bruins fans: the team that bounced you in the first round after a historic regular season vs. the coach you fired last summer.

PICK YOUR POISON.

It’s always silly to try to speak for everyone, but I feel like most Bruins fans don’t really have any ill will toward Bruce Cassidy, right?

Not that you’re actively rooting for him, but if you’re faced with Cassidy winning or Ryan Lomberg winning, you’re probably choosing Cassidy.

Of course, Cassidy hoisting the Cup in his first season out of Boston would probably make the B’s exit sting a bit more too, so...yeah.

We’re in for a fun few weeks.