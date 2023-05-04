Morning Skate: Push

Welcome to Thursday, folks! The weekend is almost upon us.

As a programming note, the Morning Skates will likely shift to every other day next week, as we kind of ease into the offseason.

Player ratings, look backs, etc. will be coming down the line soon enough.

Lost in the shuffle of the NHL Bruins debacle, the Providence Bruins lost the first two games of their five-game series on home ice, but stayed alive with a road win in Hartford last night.

The P-B’s will play in Hartford on Friday night looking to keep some semblance of organizational playoff hope alive — no pressure.

(The ECHL Maine Mariners lost their first-round series to the Reading Royals in six games last week.)

After Florida and Seattle took home Game 1 W’s on Tuesday, the Carolina-New Jersey and Vegas-Edmonton series kicked off last night.

Other than that, we push forward.

The most likely next bits of Bruins-related news will involve Vezina or Jack Adams finalist nods, barring some decisions from guys like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (which I wouldn’t expect so soon after the season ends).

Today’s discussion topics

Any thoughts on the second-round series thus far, or have you completely tuned out?

That Dallas-Seattle series should be some good old fashioned chaos, if Game 1 is any indication.