Morning Skate: Lead

Happy Friday, folks!

We’ve reached the end of the first week in May. Only like five more months until hockey season resumes for us again around these parts. Hang in there.

The organization is still playing, albeit hanging on by a thread — the Providence Bruins will be in action in Hartford tonight, trying to stay alive in Game 4 of their best-of-five series.

Elsewhere, Dallas tied their first-round series with Seattle last night and the Panthers beat the Maple Leafs on the road again, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in that series.

I know many of us around these parts insist that the Bruins did everything they could to beat themselves in the first round, and there’s some truth to that (just look at the rampant turnovers).

But at some point, the Panthers have to get some credit, right? They’ve now won five playoff games in a row, four of which were on the road and three of which were do-or-die.

I think you can excuse B’s fans for not being willing to shower praise on Florida, but it’s pretty impressive stuff.

We should get some minor Bruins-related news today, as the NHL will announce the Jack Adams Award finalists this evening.

You have to think Jim Montgomery is a heavy favorite, in spite of those who’d now like to show him the door.

As I mentioned earlier this week, I’ll likely shift the Morning Skates to Monday-Wednesday-Friday starting next week, as we coast for a bit while there’s not much going on.

Your comments and discussion remain valued and appreciated.

Anyways, what’s on tap for this weekend?