The Bruins have officially begun their offseason with a nice, solid signing of a prolific prospect outta Guelph, as Matthew Poitras signed his ELC today, as the team announced today:

The #NHLBruins have signed Matthew Poitras to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.



: https://t.co/9ZLalSyUj0 pic.twitter.com/eFr6P81Mjc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2023

Poitras was selected by the B’s in the 2nd round of the 2022 draft at 54th overall, and in his two years in Guelph, Matthew has been a force for the Storm; third in points/fourth in goals in his draft year, and then followed that up by becoming Guelph’s leading point-getter and playmaker, with a 95 point campaign this year, with a whopping 79 of them being assists. That’s good for 2nd overall in the entire league on assists.

Regretfully, while he did lead his team in points in the OHL playoffs, the Storm were not able to knock off the Sarnia Sting, who brought them to the offseason in 6 games.

As per the rules of “please let the Frog Nuts Failsons have someone to watch” as dictated by the CHL’s agreement with the league, he’s probably going back to the OHL for the entirety of next season; since he’s 19 and has a March birthday. Given how well he played through his 19th year, I’m very excited to see how he ends up doing through his 3rd year in Guelph as I’m sure Guelph is, and will happily see how the ATO in Providence that he’s almost assuredly on this year will translate to his play next year.

Let’s all welcome Matthew officially to the Boston Bruins!