Morning Skate: Out

Welcome to Monday, folks! A new week is upon us.

For the Boston Bruins’ organization, this week begins with all three teams out of action: the Bruins, Providence Bruins, and Maine Mariners have all been eliminated from the playoffs.

Providence was the last team standing, but was brushed aside by Hartford in a 4-0 loss on Friday, dropping their first-round series three games to one.

Still, the playoffs roll on without us, and the team that ended the NHL Bruins’ playoffs remains on quite a roll themselves.

Florida beat the Leafs 3-2 in overtime yesterday, extending their series lead to 3-0 — six consecutive playoff wins, no small feat.

The Leafs look like a team ready to go home, and looked particularly lifeless on Florida’s game-winning goal, but we’ve seen down-and-out teams come back to make noise before, so...we’ll see.

Elsewhere, New Jersey made their series with Carolina interesting, Edmonton tied things up with Vegas, and Seattle jumped out to a 2-1 series lead over Dallas.

For the B’s, we covered the Matthew Poitras signing. Jim Montgomery was officially named a Jack Adams Finalist last week (joined by Dave Hakstol and Lindy Ruff), and Linus Ullmark will be named a Vezina Finalist later this week.

Until then...we wait.

What’s on tap for today? Your thoughts on the weekend’s action?