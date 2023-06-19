Morning Skate: Nothing

Welcome to a new week, folks!

A belated Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there, hopefully you had a great day yesterday.

Thanks to all of you who participated in our end-of-season ratings so far - we’ve gotten hundreds of submissions, which gives us a good sample size from which to make our judgments.

We’re now in that kind of weird in-between period around the NHL, where Vegas is partying and everyone else is waiting for the draft.

The league’s buyout window is now open, with the Vancouver Canucks taking advantage of that opening and buying out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s brutal contract.

(Remember when the Bruins were reportedly front runners for his services? Dodged a bullet there.)

Elsewhere, Frank Seravalli posted an interesting free agency round-up over the weekend and Bruins players occupied the top two spots on the big board: he has Dmitry Orlov as his #1 free-agent-to-be and Tyler Bertuzzi as #2.

Good luck, Don!

Orlov never seemed likely to stay here, though the Bruins could try to land a late-round draft pick or something in exchange for his negotiating rights.

Seravalli noted in the piece linked above that in regard to Bertuzzi, the Bruins are “working to try and re-sign by clearing cap space to keep him.”

He mentions Taylor Hall as potential trade bait, though to me, moving Hall to bring back Bertuzzi doesn’t help your overall forward depth that much.

Bertuzzi is a better player, of course, but moving Hall would create a top-nine hole that the team would then need to fill. Maybe they feel that can be done with a Jakub Lauko, Fabian Lysell, etc.

Anyways, lots for Don to sort through.

What’s on tap for today?