Bruins sign Bussi to one-year, two-way deal

It’s nice to have any news to report on during this slow part of the offseason before the draft and free agency hits — so here’s a signing!

The Boston Bruins announced they have signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year, two-year contract extension — which comes with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Bussi appeared in 32 games for the Providence Bruins in his first full-season year with the team. The 24-year-old was first signed by the Bruins in 2022 as a free agent, playing in five games during the 2021-22 season after wrapping up his collegiate career at Western Michigan University.

He posted a 23-5-4 record, including one shutout. He recorded a .924 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA.

Last season, he also played in four games with the Maine Mariners where he posted a .922 save percentage and 2.50 GAA.

The Bruins recalled the young goaltender in April 2023 when Linus Ullmark was injured, but he did not make it in a game.