Bruins release 2023 preseason schedule

It's the first day of summer, which makes today perfect for a summer rite of passage: the release of the preseason schedule!

The B's released their six-game slate today, with the puck dropping on the preseason on June 24.

The full schedule:

Sunday, September 24 (TD Garden, Boston, MA) vs. New York Rangers, 5 PM.

Tuesday, September 26 (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY) at Buffalo Sabres, 7 PM.

Friday, September 29 (TD Garden, Boston, MA) vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 PM.

Monday, October 2 (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA) at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 PM.

Tuesday, October 3 (TD Garden, Boston, MA) vs. Washington Capitals, 7 PM.

Thursday, October 5 (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) at New York Rangers, 7 PM.

As seems to be the case every year, the schedule is heavy with Metropolitan Division opponents.

I feel like the B's play the Flyers and Rangers every preseason, but whatever.

At least there's Buffalo!

There's plenty to sort out between now and then, but take heart in the fact that the first preseason game is just over three months away.

Hang in there!