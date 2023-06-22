Free Agency: A Call to Action!

The next two weeks are probably some of the most vital for the future of the Boston Bruins.

Let me lay this out for everyone.

The Bruins have a projected $4,937,500 in cap space, according to CapFriendly. We’re still awaiting answers from Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on their returns. Fluto Shinzawa wrote in The Athletic an anonymous player is banking on neither of them returning. Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnett Hathaway, and Dmitry Orlov—Don Sweeney’s big trade deadline acquisitions—are all set to hit the free agent market. So are Connor Clifton, Nick Foligno, and Tomas Nosek. Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman are RFA’s and still need to be signed. That leaves the club with seven forwards, seven defensemen of varying size and skill, and one NHL-caliber goalie under contract.

The shoe has to drop at some point. Does Don Sweeney cheap out, fill out the roster as best he can, and hope for a miracle? Does the roster get completely blown up in an effort to avoid a full-scale rebuild?

This is where you all come in.

Over the next week leading up to free agency, we want to look into every possibility you may have for the state of this team now and for the future. Free agent signings, trades either before and during the draft, who’s untouchable, who should be the first to go, what prospects should be available, we want to hear it all from you. You know us, we’ll be quick on the draw to cover any relevant moves that impact the Bruins leading up to free agency, but starting Monday, we’re going to have pieces reacting to your trade proposals, free agent signing wishes, and more. We’ll be looking to our devoted commenters on this piece, followers on Twitter, and commenters on Facebook and picking some of the most interesting proposals—both realistic and ludicrous—to showcase and react to.

On July 1st, our podcast arm—the Big Bad B’s Podcast Network—will be doing a live stream posted on this website with a whole host of other hockey websites as the free agent deadline passes and contracts get signed. I’m beyond excited to sit down and react to everything that happens next Saturday, no matter the impact it has on the Bruins.

In the meantime, I look forward to reading all of your proposals. Get ready for some awesome content for the next week, and beyond. We know it’s been quiet since the B’s abrupt elimination, but it’s time to shake off the cobwebs!