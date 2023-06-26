Bruins trade Taylor Hall to Blackhawks

The #NHLBruins have acquired defensemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell from Chicago in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.



: https://t.co/y2bJXCMdzW pic.twitter.com/lNPd6BWmp6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2023

Full trade, per sources:



To #NHLBruins: Rights to RFAs Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.



To #Blackhawks: Taylor Hall, rights to UFA Nick Foligno.



No salary retained by Boston, this represents a pure salary dump to clear $6 million off Bruins' books. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 26, 2023

Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno go to CHI for Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. Remember: Jim Montgomery had Mitchell at NCAA Denver — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2023

The Boston Bruins have traded Taylor Hall and the rights to Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks for the rights to Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

This is a huge salary dump for the Bruins, as Taylor Hall would command a $6M cap hit for the next two seasons. In all likelihood, as much as Uncle Nick was a great locker room guy, it must be time for some names from Providence to step up. The return doesn’t matter much to me, because what this sets up is the possibility to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi before free agency. The complete lack of retention by Sweeney and co. is a big win on that front.

And here’s the cap implications of the trade:

After the trade, #NHLBruins have $10.9M Projected Cap space with 14 players on the roster (6F/7D/1G).



Includes $4.5M bonus overage cap hit



RFA: Frederic, Lauko, Mitchell, Swayman



UFA: Bergerson, Krejci, Bertuzzi, Nosek, Hathaway, Orlov, Cliftonhttps://t.co/ois3aj5k2i — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 26, 2023

What do you make of this trade? What more is coming?