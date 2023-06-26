 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bruins trade Taylor Hall to Blackhawks

Taylor Hall is NOT a Boston bruins anymore.

By jreiser18
/ new
Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

And so it begins.

The Boston Bruins have traded Taylor Hall and the rights to Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks for the rights to Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

This is a huge salary dump for the Bruins, as Taylor Hall would command a $6M cap hit for the next two seasons. In all likelihood, as much as Uncle Nick was a great locker room guy, it must be time for some names from Providence to step up. The return doesn’t matter much to me, because what this sets up is the possibility to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi before free agency. The complete lack of retention by Sweeney and co. is a big win on that front.

And here’s the cap implications of the trade:

What do you make of this trade? What more is coming?

Poll

How would you grade the Taylor Hall trade?

view results
  • 23%
    A
    (133 votes)
  • 37%
    B
    (214 votes)
  • 20%
    C
    (121 votes)
  • 10%
    D
    (59 votes)
  • 8%
    F
    (50 votes)
577 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...