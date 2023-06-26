Hot off the heels of moving Taylor Hall for cap space, Don Sweeney has brought a local boy home...but more than likely to Providence.

The #NHLBruins have acquired defenseman Reilly Walsh from New Jersey in exchange for Shane Bowers.



: https://t.co/7Y5e5gcChw pic.twitter.com/Os0WrBMpQD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2023

A Framingham native, Walsh was drafted by the Devils in 2017, where he’s been part of their AHL system for the last three years. His most recent outings so far have been fruitful, with 41 points in 71 games in the minors and one of Utica’s major movers on offense, but he’s so far only seen a single game in the NHL.

Reilly Walsh, acquired by #NHLBruins, has been one of the best offensive defensemen in the #AHL over the past two seasons.



Reilly Walsh, acquired by #NHLBruins, has been one of the best offensive defensemen in the #AHL over the past two seasons.

The Massachusetts native will be an RFA on July 1.

Shane Bowers meanwhile played a very minor role in Providence’s season; with 20 games played and 7 points accrued. He’d previously spent most of his time in the Colorado Eagles organization.

As for what that means?

They will be swapping jerseys. That’s probably it. There’s suggestion that maybe Walsh could compete for a roster spot at the 7th defender, but he’ll likely spend his time in Providence.

Either way, welcome Reilly to the Boston Bruins!