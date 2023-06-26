Bruins at the NHL Awards: Bergeron wins another Selke, Ullmark wins Vezina

The NHL Awards are tonight in Nashville, and while the production and general theatrics have been typically NHL awkward thus far, the Bruins are doing OK!

Patrice Bergeron won his 6th Selke Trophy, the most in NHL history.

It was one of those rare years where the voters didn't galaxy brain their voting, as Bergeron won in a landslide:

Patrice Bergeron wins his sixth Selke — and it wasn't even close. pic.twitter.com/12ejBcMN7T — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 27, 2023

This is Bergeron's second Selke win in a row.

While Selke Trophies are old hat for Bergeron, the Bruins had another winner who was a first-timer: Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy.

Ullmark was the odds-on favorite to win, and it was certainly deserved after the regular season he had.

Jim Montgomery joined Ullmark as a first-time winner, taking home the Jack Adams award as the league's best coach.

Ullmark and Pastrnak were also named to the league's First All-Star Team, while defenseman Hampus Lindholm was named to the Second All-Star Team.