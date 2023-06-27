Bruins unveil 2023-24 regular season schedule

Welcome to the 2023-24 Boston Bruins season! Some notable games include:

October 11th: home opener vs. Chicago Blackhawks

October 19-24: California trip + Chicago

octob

October 30th: first rematch vs. Panthers at home

November 11-18: away then home to Montreal

November 24th: Black Friday vs. Red Wings at home

December 31st: New Year’s Eve vs. Red Wings on the road

February 21-26: Western Canada + Seattle road trip

April 16th: season closer vs. Senators at home

I’m curious as to what the Era Nights are and what they’ll include, hopefully some tributes to different generations of teams and the use possibly of a different jersey with the new crest unveiled today? Let’s see what the team on the ice looks like for this schedule!

What matchups excite you the most?