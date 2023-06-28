Morning Skate: Flurry

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

After what was a pretty barren stretch of weeks for us around these parts, things have sprung to life for the Bruins over the past couple of days.

Hall and Foligno traded, a nice bounty at the NHL Awards, a new primary logo/crest for next season, a full schedule for next season...whew.

Next up appears to be some drama surrounding pending free agents, notably Tyler Bertuzzi.

Most of us around these parts assumed that the Hall salary dump meant the Bruins would be hell bent on bringing Bertuzzi back; however, there have been some comments by media personalities that indicate the Bruins haven’t really talked to Bertuzzi’s camp much or won’t be able to bring him back.

Throw the fact that some lesser known Twitter accounts have claimed Bertuzzi is coming back and you have the perfect recipe for a good ol’ fashioned rumor mill!

Dmitri Orlov is long gone, looking to cash in on a big payday — we all kind of knew that.

But Bertuzzi appears to be in the Bruins plans, at least, so we’ll see how that goes.

Also in the Bruins plans: figuring out what to do with their 1C and 2C spots.

There was some fretting yesterday due to one reporter saying that the Bruins are “operating under the assumption” that neither Patrice Bergeron nor David Krejci will be back next season.

However, when you read Neely’s full comments, he essentially said that the team has to plan as if they won’t be back so they won’t be caught in a bad spot if they ultimately decide they’re done.

I guess my point is it wasn’t as much of a foregone conclusion as some read it to be.

Anyways, that’s the part of the offseason we’re in now: chaos, rumors, trades, non-trades...welcome to summer.

What’s on tap for today?