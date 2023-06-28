Reports: Milan Lucic may be on his way back to the Bruins

Dust off the old jerseys, we may be heading for another ride on the nostalgia train!

Multiple reports indicate that former Bruins Milan Lucic, a pending unrestricted free agents, may be on his way back to the Bruins once free agency opens.

Hearing possible reunion with Milan Lucic and the Boston Bruins. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 28, 2023

As reported 1st here, Lucic to the Bruins will happen. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 28, 2023

With Milan Lucic free to speak with teams ahead of free agency opening Saturday, it sounds like a reunion with the Boston Bruins is a strong possibility. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 28, 2023

Unfortunately for Sky, who implored the Bruins not to do it in his free agent forwards piece, this might actually be happening.

Lucic turned 35 this month and is very much on the back-nine of his great NHL career.

He had 7 goals and 12 assists in 77 games for Calgary last season, all while averaging the lowest TOI of his career (11:18).

If Lucic is to return, it will likely be for around the league minimum salary and a one-year deal.

His former role as a scoring power forward is probably out of reach, and he'd like be tasked more with fourth-line duty (and occasional face punching).

There are several ways to look at this move: cheap option on the fourth line, "heaviness" response to the playoff exit, a waste of a spot that could go to a young player, etc.

We'll likely debate that for the entire season if the move comes to fruition.

Nothing can be announced until July 1 with Lucic, of course. According to a source, there are still things to be worked out contractually. — steve conroy (@conroyherald) June 28, 2023

If nothing else, Lucic's return would give a jolt to (most of) a fanbase still reeling from the playoff flame-out.

Free agency officially opens on July 1 - it might be time for one more edition of "one last ride on the nostalgia train."