Bruins select Christopher Pelosi 92nd Overall

A Quinnipiac-bound forward Dons Black and Gold!

By SkyonAir
The Bruins used their first selection in the draft, and it was for a young man by the name of Christopher Pelosi; who will be joining Quinnipiac this fall.

Pelosi has been bouncing around the USHL for a bit, and only recently found himself a stable home in the Bobcats.

There is precious little info on Pelosi, as...well..he’s a bit of a reach; ranked 128th overall among North American Skaters. Maybe Don and company saw something in his 19 points with Sioux Falls this year?

Regardless, please welcome Christopher to the Boston Bruins!

