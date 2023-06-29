Bruins select Christopher Pelosi 92nd Overall

The Bruins used their first selection in the draft, and it was for a young man by the name of Christopher Pelosi; who will be joining Quinnipiac this fall.

With the 92nd pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins have selected center Christopher Pelosi.



Welcome to Boston, Christopher! pic.twitter.com/BP7hvhX0UO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2023

Pelosi has been bouncing around the USHL for a bit, and only recently found himself a stable home in the Bobcats.

There is precious little info on Pelosi, as...well..he’s a bit of a reach; ranked 128th overall among North American Skaters. Maybe Don and company saw something in his 19 points with Sioux Falls this year?

Regardless, please welcome Christopher to the Boston Bruins!