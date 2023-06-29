 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bruins select Beckett Hendrickson 124th Overall

From a reach to a steal. What is Don cooking here

By SkyonAir
Don continued his draft today with...a steal? Drafting Beckett Hendrickson 124th overall.

The 6’2 Hendrickson was projected to go much earlier, depending on who you ask, so I’m actually pretty stoked to see him here. He’s committed to the University of Minnesota after playing with the US National Development Team for the last couple of years! His dad, Darby, works for the Wild as an assistant coach.

Welcome Beckett to the Boston Bruins!

