Bruins select Beckett Hendrickson 124th Overall

Don continued his draft today with...a steal? Drafting Beckett Hendrickson 124th overall.

With the 124th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins have selected Beckett Hendrickson.



Welcome to Boston, Beckett! pic.twitter.com/pAmLl3gOIS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2023

The 6’2 Hendrickson was projected to go much earlier, depending on who you ask, so I’m actually pretty stoked to see him here. He’s committed to the University of Minnesota after playing with the US National Development Team for the last couple of years! His dad, Darby, works for the Wild as an assistant coach.

Welcome Beckett to the Boston Bruins!