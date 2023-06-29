Bruins 2023 NHL Entry Draft Coverage

Draft Coverage! Now in one easy place because I remembered how to do these!
Jun 29, 2023, 12:51pm EDT
June 29
Bruins select Kristian Kostadinski 220th overall!
And that wraps up the draft with a big big lad
June 29
Bruins select winger Casper Nässén 214th overall!
From Sweden to Ohio to (hopefully) Boston with love
June 29
Bruins select Center Ryan Walsh 188th Overall!
A big forward who will be heading to Cornell this fall!
June 29
Bruins select Beckett Hendrickson 124th Overall
From a reach to a steal. What is Don cooking here
June 29
2023 NHL Entry Draft LIVETHREAD
Welcome to the Boy Auction!
June 29
Bruins select Christopher Pelosi 92nd Overall
A Quinnipiac-bound forward Dons Black and Gold!