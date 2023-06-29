 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bruins select Ryan Walsh 188th Overall!

A big forward who will be heading to Cornell this fall!

Don Sweeney’s 6th rounder went to Ryan Walsh of Rochester, New York, who’s been playing for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders for the past couple of years.

Walsh, a Center, was prolific on a pretty solid Roughriders team this year, having been on the USHL 1st all star team, and will be attending Cornell in the fall. Not a bad day for NCAA kids.

Welcome Ryan to the Boston Bruins!

