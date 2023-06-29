Don Sweeney’s 6th rounder went to Ryan Walsh of Rochester, New York, who’s been playing for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders for the past couple of years.

With the 188th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins select center Ryan Walsh.



Welcome to Boston, Ryan! pic.twitter.com/mJnqQ2XlV6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2023

Walsh, a Center, was prolific on a pretty solid Roughriders team this year, having been on the USHL 1st all star team, and will be attending Cornell in the fall. Not a bad day for NCAA kids.

Welcome Ryan to the Boston Bruins!