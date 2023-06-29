Don’s draft finished up with two large swedes; the first of which being Casper Nässén!

With the 214th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins select forward Casper Nassen.



June 29, 2023

Nässén comes from the Västerås IK system, which he’d been strong in, and spent a little time on loan to Surahammars IF. He’s decided he’d rather take his talents stateside and play for the Redhawks; committing to Miami of Ohio for the upcoming season.

Welcome Casper to the Boston Bruins!