Bruins select Casper Nässén 214th overall!

From Sweden to Ohio to (hopefully) Boston with love

By SkyonAir
Don’s draft finished up with two large swedes; the first of which being Casper Nässén!

Nässén comes from the Västerås IK system, which he’d been strong in, and spent a little time on loan to Surahammars IF. He’s decided he’d rather take his talents stateside and play for the Redhawks; committing to Miami of Ohio for the upcoming season.

Welcome Casper to the Boston Bruins!

