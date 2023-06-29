Bruins select Kristian Kostadinski 220th overall!

And boston finishes out their draft with another massive swede; Göteborg’s own Kristian Kostadinski!
With the 220th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins select defenseman Kristian Kostadinski.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2023
Welcome to Boston, Kristian! pic.twitter.com/gcfuiC8RSl
Kostadinski comes from the Frolunda HC system of Henrik Lundqvist’s forward clone fame. He’s a gigantic 6’5 dude who is best described here:
Final pick: Kristian Kostadinski— Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) June 29, 2023
More of a defensive defenseman, Kostadinski absolutely loves to get involved. Lots of penalty minutes last year, likes to block shots, and is big. Another long term project, so we’ll see what happens. Kostadinski isn’t committed to any colleges. pic.twitter.com/7NXTfS0pQX
I can get behind that. He’s a long-term project if anything, so we’ll see how he pans out.
Welcome Kristian to the Boston Bruins!
Loading comments...