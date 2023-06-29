Bruins select Kristian Kostadinski 220th overall!

And boston finishes out their draft with another massive swede; Göteborg’s own Kristian Kostadinski!

With the 220th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins select defenseman Kristian Kostadinski.



Welcome to Boston, Kristian! pic.twitter.com/gcfuiC8RSl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2023

Kostadinski comes from the Frolunda HC system of Henrik Lundqvist’s forward clone fame. He’s a gigantic 6’5 dude who is best described here:

Final pick: Kristian Kostadinski



More of a defensive defenseman, Kostadinski absolutely loves to get involved. Lots of penalty minutes last year, likes to block shots, and is big. Another long term project, so we’ll see what happens. Kostadinski isn’t committed to any colleges. pic.twitter.com/7NXTfS0pQX — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) June 29, 2023

I can get behind that. He’s a long-term project if anything, so we’ll see how he pans out.

Welcome Kristian to the Boston Bruins!