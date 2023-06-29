 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bruins select Kristian Kostadinski 220th overall!

And that wraps up the draft with a big big lad

By SkyonAir
/ new
Frolunda HC’s Twitter

And boston finishes out their draft with another massive swede; Göteborg’s own Kristian Kostadinski!

Kostadinski comes from the Frolunda HC system of Henrik Lundqvist’s forward clone fame. He’s a gigantic 6’5 dude who is best described here:

I can get behind that. He’s a long-term project if anything, so we’ll see how he pans out.

Welcome Kristian to the Boston Bruins!

In This Stream

Bruins 2023 NHL Entry Draft Coverage

View all 6 stories

Loading comments...