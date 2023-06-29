 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking News: PHF acquired by PWHPA ownership group

The PHF might be no more, as news rolls out about an acquisition of the league.

By Nathan Vaughan and SkyonAir
/ new
NWHL Isobel Cup Playoffs - Championship Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Life in the world of Women’s hockey just got completely upended, as the Billie Jean King Enterprises and Mark Walter group; owners of the PWHPA, confirmed the purchase of their rival league; the PHF.

New information is still coming in, and the story will be updated as new information and context comes to light.

Major Points:

-PHF to cease all operations. 2023-2024 season will not happen.

-The League was acquired, the leagues did not merge.

-All PHF players will have to negotiate new contracts with the league formed by the PWHPA.

-PHF players will be secondary to current PWHPA members in terms of contract offers.

-PHF players were not informed of this deal before it was leaked to the public.

-There will be 6 teams with 23 players per roster. Boston is a likely site. The Pride as we know it however, will no longer exist.

We will be monitoring this story and adding to this as more develops.

Loading comments...