Breaking News: PHF acquired by PWHPA ownership group

Life in the world of Women’s hockey just got completely upended, as the Billie Jean King Enterprises and Mark Walter group; owners of the PWHPA, confirmed the purchase of their rival league; the PHF.

New information is still coming in, and the story will be updated as new information and context comes to light.

Major Points:

-PHF to cease all operations. 2023-2024 season will not happen.

-The League was acquired, the leagues did not merge.

-All PHF players will have to negotiate new contracts with the league formed by the PWHPA.

-PHF players will be secondary to current PWHPA members in terms of contract offers.

-PHF players were not informed of this deal before it was leaked to the public.

-There will be 6 teams with 23 players per roster. Boston is a likely site. The Pride as we know it however, will no longer exist.

Appears that PWHPA players will have priority access to contracts in the new league, and PHF players will be treated like late-summer UFA additions — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 30, 2023

Here is what we know so far:



- BJK Enterprises & the Mark Walter Group have purchased the PHF. An acquisition, not a merger.



- Expect play to start in early 2024



- Hefford & Carey will both have leadership roles



- All PHF player contracts have been voided#PHF #PWHPA — Melissa Burgess (@_MelissaBurgess) June 30, 2023

This is an acquisition of PHF & as such, PHF players will need to re-negotiate contracts. The PWHPA is a union, has a CBA, and has a standard player contract (SPC).



It is not surprising the PHF players will need to have new contracts since the contracts need to match the SPC. https://t.co/j5z0e5Ycb5 — . (@YourPotential4) June 30, 2023

Breaking PHF has been bought out. Players are learning this news as it leaks. Source tells me there will only be six teams with rosters of 23 players each in the newly combined league. Women’s hockey world is once again being shaken down https://t.co/RXsa5EKECd — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) June 30, 2023

We will be monitoring this story and adding to this as more develops.