Morning Skate: News

Happy Friday, folks!
We’ve reached the last day of June, with the NHL Draft concluding and free agency officially set to open tomorrow.
Things have certainly picked up over the past week or so, both around these parts and in the hockey world in general.
To get you up to speed:
- The Bruins selected five (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) players in yesterday’s second day of the NHL Draft — big thanks to Sky for keeping everyone around here informed.
- The Boston Pride, as we know them, will likely no longer exist after the PHF was acquired by the PWHPA ownership group.
- Tyler Bertuzzi will not be re-signing with the Bruins prior to July 1 and will test the market, which isn’t exactly surprising — the Bruins could still be in the mix, but he might as well see what else is out there.
- David Krejci may have changed his mind about “Bruins or retirement,” as this Tweet from a Czech journalist mentions him possibly returning to the Czech league, possibly returning around Christmas, and possibly doing none of those things. The possibilities are endless!
Did you catch all that? Whew.
Anyways, take a breather (maybe) today, because the chaos will begin again in earnest on July 1.
What’s on tap for today?
