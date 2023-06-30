Morning Skate: News

Happy Friday, folks!

We’ve reached the last day of June, with the NHL Draft concluding and free agency officially set to open tomorrow.

Things have certainly picked up over the past week or so, both around these parts and in the hockey world in general.

To get you up to speed:

Did you catch all that? Whew.

Anyways, take a breather (maybe) today, because the chaos will begin again in earnest on July 1.

What’s on tap for today?